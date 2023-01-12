Novak Djokovic, one of tennis' greats, is set to be in action against none other than the feisty Nick Kyrgios in The Arena Showdown. The match is set to be played at the iconic Rod Laver Arena and is set to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 13, Friday. Fans who are keen on watching live telecast of this match, can do so on the Sony Sports 5 on the Sony Sports Network. SonyLIV is the place to tune in for those interested in live streaming of this charity match. Rafael Nadal Handed Tough Draw, To Open Against Jack Draper; Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios in Same Quarter at Australian Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The 2️⃣ Tennis marvels will go head-to-head for a Charity Match at the Rod Laver Arena 🏟️🇦🇺 Watch @DjokerNole vs @NickKyrgios in the #ArenaShowdown tomorrow at 1:30 PM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/71Udt1gF21 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 12, 2023

