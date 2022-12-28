Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli took to social media to react to seemingly bizarre options to a question on tennis in the popular quiz reality show, titled 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' The question was on point as it asked 'Which of these tennis greats once won the Australian Open while roughly eight weeks pregnant?' but its options were hilarious. Out of the four options given, three of them were male tennis stars-Roger Federer, John McEnroe and Andy Murray. The 2013 Wimbledon winner shared a screengrab of the question on Twitter and reacted with laughter emojis while tagging all the three male players who were given as options in the question. The contestant, who was given this as his second question of the show, was Kyle Shaules, a registered nurse who had participated in the 2020-21 revival season of the show. This was not a tough question to answer and Shaules, in the episode on March 14, 2021, managed to get past it and a few others to eventually win home a sum of $64,000! Rafael Nadal to Play in Sydney Ahead of Australian Open 2023, Shares Training Picture on Instagram.

Marion Bartoli Left in Splits With Bizarre Options to Question on Tennis:

