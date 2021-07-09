Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the final of Wimbledon on Friday. The 25-year old defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 to seal a spot in the summit clash.

See Berrettini's winning moment here:

Into the history books 🇮🇹@MattBerrettini becomes the first Italian player to reach a singles final at #Wimbledon, beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 pic.twitter.com/NkKbXbuaQC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

