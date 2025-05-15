Currently on a three-match winning streak, 11th seed Tommy Paul takes on in-form Hubert Hurkacz in the Italian Open 2025 Men's Singles Quarterfinal. The Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul Men's Singles Quarterfinal match is set to be played at the Centre Court in Rome on May 15, and start at4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for theItalian Open 2025. However, there's an online viewing option though, as fan in India can watch the Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul quarterfinal tennis match live streaming on Tennis TV after purchasing a subscription. Italian Open 2025: Clinical Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jack Draper To Move Into Semifinals.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Tommy Paul, Italian Open 2025 Live

