The IPL Media Rights auction for the 2023-27 cycle has come to an end. Disney Star have renewed with the competition and will telecast it on TV. Meanwhile, Viacom18 and Times Internet are the new partners and have won the digital rights of the tournament for the next five years.

Thank you, @StarSportsIndia for renewing the partnership! Welcome on-board @viacom18 and @TimesInternet. This is just the start of a promising 5-year journey. We can't wait to get going. #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 14, 2022

