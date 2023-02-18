Wasim Jaffer reacted after Virat Kohli was controversially dismissed during Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match in Delhi. Umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger after Australians appealed following Kohli offering a defensive shot to a delivery bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann. Unhappy with the decision, Kohli referred it to the third umpire and TV replays showed that the ball might have made contact with the bat first on its way to the pad. But the TV umpire concluded that it might have hit the pad first, after which Kohli was adjudged LBW. Reacting to the dismissal, Jaffer took to social media and wrote, "That wasn't out to me. Too much doubt in there." 'Chal Pathaan out Karke De' Virat Kohli Cheers Ravindra Jadeja On With Epic Remark During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Wasim Jaffer's Take on Virat Kohli's Dismissal

