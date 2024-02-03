In a major development in the WWE, the Rock returned to Smackdown and confronted Roman Reigns. The 'Brahma Bull' had earlier teased a match against the WWE Undisputed Champion on Raw Day 1 during a segment with Jinder Mahal and now, appeared on Smackdown to come face-to-face with Reigns. This was after Reigns had a segment with WWE Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes, who said that he would come for him but not at Wrestlemania. The Rock then came out to a huge pop and stared down Reigns as he left the ring and walked away. This might pave the way for the two cousins to square off against each other at Wrestlemania 40. Rhodes on the other hand, looks more likely to pick Seth Rollins as his opponent at Wrestlemania. Vince McMahon Resigns: WWE Founder Resigns as Executive Chairman of TKO Following Sex Trafficking Allegations.

The Rock Confronts Roman Reigns

