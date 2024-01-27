Vince McMahon, the founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has resigned from his position as executive chairman of TKO, the parent company of WWE. The announcement came on Friday night following allegations of sexual misconduct from a former staffer which brought to light disturbing allegations of sexual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse by McMahon. Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman, Settles Case With Former Female Wrestling Referee Who Accused Him of Rape.

Vince McMahon Resigns

