The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its 18th season, which starts on March 22 and will finish on May 25. Match 1 of IPL 2025 will see defending champions Kolkata Knights Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which will be for the second time in tournament history, that both teams will feature in the season opener. The KKR vs RCB IPL match will be played at Eden Gardens and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The match might get affected by rain, with the weather forecast not looking promising. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Match 1 of IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)