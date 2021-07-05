Amul set to be the official sponsors of the Indian team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

#Amul is the official sponsor of the Indian Team to the 32nd #OlympicGames 2020 being held in Tokyo, Japan from 23 Jul, 2021 – 8 Aug, 2021.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DyBRgEQLlt — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 5, 2021

