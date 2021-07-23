French astronaut Thomas Pesquet was seen cheering on the athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, all the way from space.

See his video here:

A good luck message that's out of this world! 🚀😉 French @ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is cheering on the athletes at #Tokyo2020 all the way from the International Space Station.#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/8MFHrld3Zv — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

