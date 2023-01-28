Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss in the 5th T20I against South Africa at Buffalo Park, East London and has decided to bat first. India have made one change to their lineup as Pooja Vastrakar replaced Amanjot Kaur. The Indian team will be hoping to continue their winning momentum. Shafali Verma Birthday: BCCI Wishes Indian Women's Team Cricketer As She Turns 19

Ind Opt To Bat First

Tri-Series 2023. India won the toss and elected to bat. https://t.co/JGlzkkyUBP #SAvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 28, 2023

India Playing XI

A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for our clash against South Africa 👌👌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/JGlzkkyUBP#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/KdNZ9XPiPz — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 28, 2023

South Africa Playing XI

Tri-Series 2023. South Africa XI: T Brits, L Wolvaardt, M Kapp, S Luus(c), C Tryon, A Dercksen, N de Klerk, S Jafta(wk), T Sekhukhune, S Ismail, N Mlaba. https://t.co/JGlzkkyUBP #SAvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 28, 2023

