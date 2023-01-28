Indian women's team cricketer Shafali Verma turned 19 on Saturday, January 28. After making her debut in 2019, Shafali has represented India in 2 Tests, 21 ODIs and 51 T20Is. She has scored over 2000 runs for the Indian women's team. Shafali is currently playing for the Indian U19 women's team. Under her leadership, India have qualified for the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Taking to Twitter, BCCI has wished the Indian cricketer on her birthday. IND-W U19 vs ENG-W U19, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England, ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match in Potchefstroom.

BCCI Wishes Shafali Verma

An explosive #TeamIndia batter ⚡️ Current captain of the India U-19 Women's team at the #U19T20WorldCup 👍 Here's wishing @TheShafaliVerma a very happy birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/PoT0sXCp3g — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 28, 2023

