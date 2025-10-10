Looking to keep their winning run in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the UAE national cricket team will square off against the Malaysia national cricket team on October 10 in Group 1. The UAE vs MAS cricket match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live telecast viewing options will be available for the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on TV in India. However, fans have an online viewing option as they can watch UAE vs MAS live streaming on FanCode, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). UAE Beat Qatar by Seven Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Alishan Sharafu's Unbeaten Half-Century Help United Arab Emirates Register Easy Win.

UAE vs Malaysia ICC T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifer 2025 Live Streaming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oman Cricket (@omancricketofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)