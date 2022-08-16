Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced Washington Sundar for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe as Washington has injured his shoulder while playing a county match and has been ruled out from the series. The All India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as replacement. India will play 1st ODI of the series against Zimbabwe on August 18, 2022 at Harare Sports Club.

