Neeraj Chopra on Friday night completed a historic triumph at the prestigious Diamond League. The ace Indian Javelin thrower pulled off a majestic throw of 87.66 m to clinch his second Diamond League. Following his historic triumph at the acclaimed event, the ace javelin thrower reacted on achieving his massive success as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Very happy to make my return with a 87.66m throw and first place finish at #LausanneDL. Thanks for your prayers and support. Jai hind!” Neeraj Chopra 87.66m Throw Video: Watch India’s Star Javelin Thrower Clinch Lausanne Diamond League 2023 Title With Sensational Effort.

Neeraj Chopra Reacts After Winning Lausanne Diamond League 2023

Very happy to make my return with a 87.66m throw and first place finish at #LausanneDL. Thanks for your prayers and support. Jai hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Gy7EPknOJq — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)