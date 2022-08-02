Vikas Thakur clinched silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the men's 96kg Weightlifting. Thakur settled for silver medal after finishing with 346 points in both the rounds. India At Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Updated.

Some Heavy Lifting.! Team 🇮🇳 weightlifter 🏋🏻‍♀️ Vikas Thakur bags the 🥈 in the Men’s 96 KG category.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/77n4fGgavN — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2022

