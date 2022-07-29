India's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Medal Tally and Full Medal Standings: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is here as the global event was declared open in style through an eventful opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK. India have sent a bunch of shining stars to the CWG 2022 in a bid to continue their successful campaign in the history of the Commonwealth. Over Indian athletes will compete on the highest level for top honours and will be hopeful to bring county on Numero Uno spot on the CWG 2022 points table. At the London Games in 1934, India marked its name on the CWG medal table through Rashid Anwar's medal in wrestling category. India possess 503 in total now with 108 gold medals, 173 silver and 149 bronze in the Commonwealth's all-time medal tally. In the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, India finished third with a medal tally of 26 gold, 20 silver and as many as bronze medals. Meanwhile, fans searching for India's CWG 2022 medal tally and standings can scroll down. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Full Medal Table, Country-Wise Medal Standings With Gold, Silver and Bronze Count at Birmingham CWG.

From 1934 to 2018, hundreds of Indian athletes have competed at the Commonwealth Games. Jaspal Rana, former shooter, is one of the most successful Indian athletes at Games. He won total 15 medals while another shooter Gagan Narang claimed 10 titles with 4 golds. Star shooter Abhinav Bindra has also 9 CWG titles. However, this time at Birmingham Games, shooting is not part of the CWG. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.

India Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games 2022

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL - India 0 0 0 0

PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen, Indian Hockey team, Indian Women's Cricket Team, Hima Das and a few other players could fetch gold medals for India in their respective sporting categories. With Neeraj Chopra out due to injury, Indian Javelin Throw team would be weaker at CWG 2022. Currently sitting fourth in the all-time medal tally of Commonwealth Games, India would aim to end this campaign on a high note just like 2018 Gold Coast Games.