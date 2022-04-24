LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants are set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in match 37 of IPL 2022. For LSG vs MI live score updates and full scorecard online check below.

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 in TATA IPL 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. https://t.co/qtv2X7Bqv7#LSGvMI#TATAIPL#IPL2022 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)