Bajrang Punia has advanced to the semifinals of Men's 65kg freestyle at Tokyo Olympics and will face Haji Aliyev for a spot in the gold medal bout. The match has a tentative start time of 02:50 pm IST on August 06, 2021 (Friday) and will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels with live streaming on SonyLIV.

