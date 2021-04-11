WrestleMania 37 Day 2 Live Streaming

As we inch closer to #WrestleMania, buckle up for some 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞-y action! 🔥 Watch the battle for the Universal Championship on 11th & 12th April on Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN) 📺 🕟 LIVE at 4:30 AM 🔁 10 AM, 3 PM & 8 PM#SirfSonyPeDikhega #WrestleManiaOnSony #WWE pic.twitter.com/FmNNqpOI4y — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) April 8, 2021

