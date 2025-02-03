Wrestler Shivraj Rakshe became the talking point after he grabbed a referee by his collar and also kicked him while protesting against a decision that went against him. This happened during the Maharashtra Kesari bout between him and Prithviraj Mohol where the latter was named winner. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the wrestler was seen angrily arguing with the referee before grabbing his collar. However, the raging Shivraj Rakshe went on to kick the referee, leading to chaos ensuing in the area. Later, the police were seen intervening in an attempt to restore order. WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali Takes a Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Fans Mob Legend to Take Selfies (Watch Videos).

Wrestler Kicks Referee While Protesting Against His Decision

Huge controversy erupted after yesterday's Maharashtra Kesari final. Finalist Mahendra Gaikwad kicked the referee, sparking a brawl. The police had to intervene and restore order.#wrestling #MaharashtraKesari2025 pic.twitter.com/spoECILUjz — Abhijit Deshmukh (@iabhijitdesh) February 3, 2025

