After hosting Crown Jewel PLE, WWE will present its fans with Saturday Night's Event XLI. The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI 2025 will feature four title matches. This will also be the second-last SNME TV special of 2025, before the next event on December 13, which will bring down the curtains on John Cena's memorable career. The Saturday Night's Event 2025 will be held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 1 (November 2 in India) and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcasting partner of the WWE in India, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of Saturday Night's Main Event matches on TV. However, Indian audiences can find an online viewing option for Saturday Night's Event on the Netflix app and website, which will require a subscription. Netflix is the new digital partner for WWE shows in India. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI 2025 Details

