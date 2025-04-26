In the first WWE Friday Night SmackDown after a highly talked-about WrestleMania 41, John Cena will be making an appearance on the Blue Brand as champion after 2017. WWE SmackDown will air from the Dickies Arena in Texas. SmackDown will take place on April 25, and start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time on April 26. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE SmackDown Tonight, April 25: Undisputed Champion John Cena To Make Appearance, Tag Team Title Up for Grabs in TLC Match and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live

WHO YA GOT in a TCL Match for the WWE Tag Team Titles tomorrow on #SmackDown? ⬇️ 🔥 Street Profits 🔥 #DIY 🔥 Motor City Machine Guns ▶️: Tune in at 5:30 AM on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/AA3e1AWA2o — WWE India (@WWEIndia) April 25, 2025

