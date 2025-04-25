After a controversial and shocking WrestleMania 41, the first WWE SmackDown takes place at Dickies Arena in Texas, which will see the likes of John Cena, and Cody Rhodes make an appearance. With WrestleMania done and dusted, Friday Night SmackDown will set the pace for the upcoming WWE Premier Live Event (PLE), Backlash. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, April 21: Randy Orton RKOs John Cena, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker Take Out Roman Reigns and CM Punk and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE Undisputed John Cena Set To Appear

After a record-breaking world championship win, John Cena is all set to address his way forward, and more so respond to Randy Orton's sneak attack on Monday Night RAW, which left the champion lying on the mat. Expect Orton to interfere during the segment.

Randy Orton Attacks John Cena on RAW

RKO to the LAST REAL CHAMP! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/C6bvsd79AH — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2025

TCL Match for Tag Team Titles

In a match that is often reserved for PLEs, the table, ladder, and chair match will be back on SmackDown, with a triple-threat tag team title match, which will see Street Profits, Motor City Machine Gun, and DIY take on each other to come out as leaders. Rana Daggubati Watches WWE WrestleMania 41 At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (Watch Video).

Last week, after Jonny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa stole the titles during Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford vs Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin match, GM Nick Aldis opted to conclude the rivalry between these three tag teams with a TLC match.

Street Profits Defend Titles

The World Tag Team Titles are on the line this Friday on #SmackDown in a TABLES, LADDERS and CHAIRS Match! Which team will this environment favor for the win? 👀 📍 FORT WORTH 🎟️ https://t.co/leklRNKSyn pic.twitter.com/DuJ5dPIxpr — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025

Former undisputed champion Cody Rhodes is also expected to address fans after his WrestleMania 41 loss and carve his path forward. SmackDown will also unveil the mysterious wrestler that the fans and audiences have been teased for weeks.

