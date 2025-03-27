Bharti Airtel (Airtel) shared a post on March 27, 2025, and announced the landing of the 2Africa Pearls cable in India. The cable will connect India to Africa and Europe via the Middle East to provide a vital link for international communication. Airtel is the landing partner for the 2Africa Pearls cable in India, working in collaboration with investors like center3 and Meta. The 2Africa Pearls cable will bring over 100Tbps (terabits per second) of capacity to India. The investment strengthens Airtel’s global network to support India's growing digital needs. Telecom Fraud: DoT Disconnects Over 3.4 Crore Mobile Connections, Blocks 3.19 Lakh IMEI Numbers, Disengages 16.97 WhatsApp Accounts Through Sanchar Saathi Portal.

Airtel Lands 2Africa Pearls Cable in India

Airtel lands 2Africa Pearls in India, connecting the country to Africa, and Europe via the Middle East. Bringing over 100Tbps (terabits per second) of international capacity to India, with 2Africa Pearls, Airtel has further diversified its global network to support India’s… pic.twitter.com/y9BAK1ZTe2 — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) March 27, 2025

