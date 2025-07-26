Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has reportedly completed a major sale of Amazon shares, resulting in a gain of approximately USD 5.7 billion since his wedding in late June with Lauren Sanchez. As per a report of Bloomberg, Bezos began selling shares, starting with a USD 737 million around the time of his wedding in Venice. It is said to be a part of a trading plan of up to 25 million Amazon shares, which was reportedly set earlier this year. As per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Bezos completed the sale of 25 million Amazon shares and divested about 4.2 million shares for USD 954 million on Wednesday and Thursday. Tesla Valuation Can Reach USD 20 Trillion in Future With 'Extreme Execution': CEO Elon Musk.

Jeff Bezos Completes Major Sale of Amazon Shares

