Elon Musk-run X has announced the introduction of a new X Developer Kit (XDK) for Python and TypeScript for the X API v2. The company said the new tools will help developers to get started and focus on building and scaling their apps. The XDKs come with support for OAuth, pagination, and streaming. In a blog post, X said, "These XDKs enable you to leverage X's rich ecosystem of conversations, trends, and user insights with ease." The XDKs offer multiple authentication options. It is optimised for user-context applications like personalised dashboards, and OAuth 1.0 for legacy endpoints of the API.

X Developer Kit

Launching new X Developer Kit (XDK) for Python & TypeScript for the X API v2 🚀 With support for OAuth, pagination and streaming, developers can get started with our API quickly and focus on building and scaling their apps. This highlights our continued commitment to our X… — Developers (@XDevelopers) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of X Developers). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

