New Delhi, March 25: Apple has introduced the release candidate (RC) version of iOS 18.4 for beta testers and developers. The stable version of iOS 18.4 is anticipated to be available for its users in the coming weeks, likely in April. The upcoming iOS update is expected to introduce new Apple intelligence features to enhance the user experience for iPhone users.

Apple initially launched Apple Intelligence with English as the only language option. However, with the release of iOS 18.4, Apple is expected to support eight new languages. It is said to include Japanese, Korean, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, and simplified Chinese. Additionally, localised English support may also be available for users in India and Singapore. Foldable iPhone Price: Apple Expected To Launch Its First Foldable iPhone for Around USD 2,000 in 2026, Say Reports.

iOS 18.4: Apple Intelligence Features

Users can look forward to enhancements in several key areas, which may include notification management, visual intelligence, new Image Playground style, and more. The upcoming iOS 18.4 update is expected to introduce priority notifications, which could alter the appearance of the lock screen. The feature is said to categorise notifications into two levels. The important alerts will be displayed in a new highlighted section, so that important messages are easily noticeable. The less important notifications will be displayed below without additional visual emphasis. Additionally, users will have the flexibility to customise the feature on a per-application basis.

Visual Intelligence, which was initially introduced as an exclusive feature for the iPhone 16, is expected to be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models with the release of iOS 18.4. Users will be able to access Visual Intelligence through a Control Center shortcut, which can be activated through the Action Button or Lock Screen controls. The Apple Intelligence-powered image-generation tool is expected to introduce new style options with the release of iOS 18.4. It may include a "Sketch" feature that will allow users to create images that resemble pencil-drawn artwork in addition to the animation and illustration. iPhone 18 Launch: Apple’s iPhone 17 Successor To Feature A20 Chipset With TSMC’s 2nm Technology, Offer Big Performance Upgrades, Say Reports.

Apple Intelligence is said to improve the App Store experience with a new feature that may summarise user reviews for applications and games. The improvement will provide users with AI-generated summaries that will offer a brief overview of each application and will also have access to the full reviews.

