Bitcoin Price today, April 13, 2025, has touched the USD 86,000 mark, showing growth in the market. Yesterday, the BTC price was USD 84,753.01. The cryptocurrency has been experiencing consistent growth and steadily increasing in value. The BTC value climb over the last 24 hours has led to hopes that the Bitcoin value may continue to rise in the coming days. Bitcoin price today marked USD 86,000 at 07:15 AM IST and it may climb higher if the current trend continues.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 13, 2025

JUST IN: Bitcoin hits $86,000 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 13, 2025

