Bitcoin price on April 28, 2025, showed minor changes, continuing its pattern of fluctuations. At 2:52 PM IST, BTC price was trading at USD 94,706.11, slightly up from its early morning value of USD 94,406.93 at 3:11 AM IST. In the past few days, Bitcoin touched a high of USD 95,526.53, pointing towards an upward trend. However, the recent price dip in cryptocurrency shows the crypto market’s unpredictable nature. Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’ Claims Bitcoin Was Invented by AI From Future, Stresses Its Difficult for Group of People To Remain Anonymous.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 28

