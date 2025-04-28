Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said that Bitcoin was invented by artificial intelligence in the future. During an interview with Turkish social media influencer Erhan Ünal, CZ said that Satoshi Nakamoto was an AI from the future, stressing that he knew the answer to who founded Bitcoin. Changpeng Zhao argued that if Bitcoin were invented by a group of people, it would be very challenging for them to remain anonymous. He also added that if it was a single person, they did well at covering their tracks. Intel Layoffs 2025: Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner Says Tech Giant To Lay Off Less Than 20,000 Employees Calling Bloomberg Report Inaccurate.

Bitcoin Invented by AI? Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Claims AI Founded BTC During Interview

JUST IN: Binance founder CZ believes Satoshi Nakamoto was an AI from the future. pic.twitter.com/1dR3LjToxn — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) April 27, 2025

Changapeng Zhao Interview With Turkish Social Media Influencer Erhan Ünal

Türkiye'de ve Dünya'da bir ilk! Tarihin en önemli ismi @cz_binance ile Türkiye topluluğunun sorularını yanıtlamak için canlı yayındayız! Başka hiçbir yerde bulamayacağınız bu içeriği sakın kaçırmayın! Bir daha yok! Tekrarı yok! #CZ https://t.co/piIWYeFAot — Erhan Ünal (@erhanunall) April 27, 2025

