Bitcoin price today, on April 29, 2025, maintained its position at USD 94,000. The BTC price did increase after the recent high of USD 95,000 once today at 1:40 PM IST. But after a brief moment of rise, the cryptocurrency fell down to the same price it had been before. Currently, the Bitcoin price is USD 94,913 as of 10:03 AM IST. The graph having an upward trend showed that the price may slightly increase. Gold Rate Today, April 29: Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Check 22, 24 Carat Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

