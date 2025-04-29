Mumbai, April 29: As Akshaya Tritiya approaches on April 30, 2025, gold prices in major cities across India have remained relatively stable, showing slight fluctuations today, April 29, ahead of the auspicious festival. Known as one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar for gold purchases, Akshaya Tritiya has always been a key event for buyers looking to invest in gold as a symbol of prosperity. This year, the occasion is further marked by favourable astrological alignments, amplifying interest in gold as a long-term investment or for traditional ceremonies. Gold Rate Today, April 28: Gold Prices Drop INR 1,000 to INR 98,400/10 gm Amid US-China Trade Deal Optimism.

Gold prices have seen a slight decrease compared to the previous week as the US-China trade tension eased, boosting investors' optimism. As many turn to gold for its cultural and financial value, it becomes crucial to know the latest rates for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold. In this article, we bring you the most up-to-date prices in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, helping you make an informed decision before you buy. Keep reading to find out more about today's gold rates ahead of the festive rush. Gold Rate Prediction on Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Will Gold Prices Further Increase After Touching INR 1 Lakh Mark? Check Predictions From JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Gold Rate Today, April 29, 2025 (Per Gram) in Metro Cities

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on April 29 24 Carat Gold Rate on April 29 Delhi INR 8,954 INR 9,767 Mumbai INR 8,939 INR 9,752 Ahmedabad INR 8,944 INR 9,757 Chennai INR 8,939 INR 9,752 Kolkata INR 8,939 INR 9,752 Lucknow INR 8,954 INR 9,767 Bengaluru INR 8,939 INR 9,752 Jaipur INR 8,954 INR 9,767 Patna INR 8,944 INR 9,757 Bhubaneshwar INR 8,939 INR 9,752 Hyderabad INR 8,939 INR 9,752

With the festival of Akshaya Tritiya just around the corner, many buyers are expected to take advantage of the stable gold prices, viewing it as an auspicious time to make their purchases. As the demand increases, particularly in the coming days, gold prices may see further fluctuations due to heightened consumer interest. However, despite the minor price changes, gold remains a trusted investment choice for millions of Indians, offering both cultural and financial significance during this period.

It’s always advisable to keep an eye on the latest rates and consult local jewellers for the most accurate prices, as regional variations and demand dynamics could lead to slight differences. Whether you are investing in gold as an asset or purchasing it for traditional ceremonies, Akshaya Tritiya continues to be a day that brings people closer to the timeless practice of gold buying, symbolising new beginnings and enduring prosperity.

