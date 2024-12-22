Bitcoin's value has experienced fluctuations in its price. After reaching an all-time high of over USD 107,000 earlier this week, it has now declined to approximately USD 96,900.32 and Euro 92,932.36. The volatility is characteristic of the cryptocurrency market, where prices can change due to various factors, including investor sentiment and global economic events. As Bitcoin stays close to the USD 97,000 level, it will be interesting to see if it will reach new record highs before the year ends. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 1,07,000 Mark Reaching New All-Time High, Cryptocurrency’s Value Expected To Reach USD 2,00,000 in 2025.

Bitcoin Price Today

December 22, 2024 @ 04:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $96,900.32 (BTC-EUR): €92,932.36 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)