Bitcoin was trading at USD 98,787.29 earlier today, nearing the USD 99,000 mark. The cryptocurrency's value has seen fluctuations since then, as Bitcoin price is now at USD 95,248.75. The BTC price has seen variations following last week's historic all-time high of USD 1,07,000. It was a milestone in the cryptocurrency market. Despite the dip, there are speculations about Bitcoin's value. There are rumours that the Bitcoin price may reach around USD 2,00,000 by 2025. Bitcoin Price Today, December 26: BTC Price Nears USD 99,000; Check Details.

Bitcoin Price Today

