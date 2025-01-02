Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a surge in its value. The Bitcoin price is trading today at USD 96,541.58 compared to yesterday’s price of USD 93,366.59. The cryptocurrency continues to draw attention from global investors due to its consistent performance and market dominance. The upward trend has boosted market confidence. There are speculations that a potential all-time high of BTC price might hit around mid-January 2025. Bitcoin Price Today, January 1: BTC Price Nears USD 94,000; Check Details.

Bitcoin Price Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)