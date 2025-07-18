Bitcoin price, amid ongoing fluctuations, has increased to USD 1,20,608 as of July 18, 2025 (today) at 11:30 AM IST. BTC price recently touched the USD 1,23,000 mark, which is historically the highest price it has achieved. The Bitcoin price was USD 1,19,000, increasing slowly overnight, reaching a new position. The chart indicates that cryptocurrency may hold this position for some time. Wipro Q1 FY26 Results: Tech Giant Reports 11% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,336 Crore, Announces INR 5 Interim Dividend.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Up to USD 1,20,600 Mark

