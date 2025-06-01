Bitcoin price today, on June 1, 2025, stands at USD 1,04,155.35 as of 8:49 AM IST. The BTC price shows a slight drop compared to yesterday’s value of USD 1,04,389.64, recorded at 8:44 PM IST. Over the past few days, Bitcoin has been showing a downward trend after reaching a new all-time high. The cryptocurrency had touched USD 1,11,332.88 on May 23, 2025. The recent dip in Bitcoin’s value comes after a sharp surge that led to its record high. Since then, the market has seen a drop, which has affected the Bitcoin price. Key Financial Rules Changing From June 1, 2025: From Credit Cards and FD Rates to Aadhaar Card Updation, Here Are Big Finance-Related Changes Taking Place Next Month.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 1, 2025

June 01, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $104,155.35 (BTC-EUR): €91,715.20 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)