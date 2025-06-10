Bitcoin price today, on June 10, 2025, saw a dip to USD 1,09,227.63 at 2:52 PM IST, marking a fluctuation in the cryptocurrency market. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price had reached USD 1,10,029.88, which was quite close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88 recorded on May 23, 2025. It highlights rapid changes in the cryptocurrency field. Despite the current trend, market analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin's potential for recovery. Bitcoin is expected to recover and possibly reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. Reliance Power Share Price Today, June 10: Stocks of Reliance Power Limited Rise by 4.24% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 10, 2025

June 10, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $109,227.63 (BTC-EUR): €95,635.85 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)