Bitcoin price today, on June 15, 2025, is trading at USD 1,05,547.58 as of 8:49 AM IST. The BTC price had shown a slight increase from earlier today when it was USD 1,05,264.16 at 3:11 AM IST. A day earlier, on June 14, 2025, at 2:52 PM IST, Bitcoin was priced at USD 1,05,085.82. The steady rise shows a small but consistent movement in the cryptocurrency's value. Recently, Bitcoin came close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was seen on May 23, 2025. The Bitcoin price even touched USD 1,10,029.88 before dipping again. The pattern suggests that Bitcoin prices are sensitive to market conditions. If the current trend continues, experts believe Bitcoin might gather momentum and could possibly reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 15, 2025

