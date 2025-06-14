New Delhi, June 14: Samsung One UI 8 is expected to be released soon. While the company has not officially announced the exact launch date, reports indicate that the update may be unveiled in the coming months. One UI is Samsung's software platform designed for its Galaxy devices.

Samsung is reportedly accelerating the development of its next Android update, One UI 8, based on Android 16. After launching the first beta for the Galaxy S25 series, a second beta has now been reportedly rolled out within two weeks, which indicates a potentially early stable release. Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the One UI 8 release date, but reports suggest that it could be introduced in early July during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Meta Forming New ‘Superintelligence’ AI Team, Takes Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang on Board; Mark Zuckerberg Personally Recruiting Members for New AI Team: Reports.

Samsung One UI 8 Features (Expected)

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8 update is expected to provide a smarter and personalised experience powered by AI. It may introduce intelligent multimodality, device-optimised UX, and proactive suggestions for its users. Features like Now Bar and Now Brief will likely enhance daily productivity. The One UI 8 update will likely make sharing and accessibility seamless. The Quick Share feature is said to let its users to send and receive files with a single tap from the Quick settings panel. Auracast, powered by Bluetooth LE Audio, might support audio connection through QR code scanning and sharing. A secure folder may offer better visibility controls and privacy options with full encryption when locked. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Teased; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung One UI 8 Eligible Devices (Expected)

Samsung One UI 8 update is reportedly expected to roll out across a wide range of Galaxy devices. Eligible models may include the Galaxy S series like the S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge, along with the previous generation S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, and the S24 FE. The update is also likely to extend to foldable Galaxy Z series devices along with Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F series smartphones. In the tablet segment, One UI 8 could reportedly be available for the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

