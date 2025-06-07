Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025: BTC Price Hits USD 1,04,959 After Recent Surge, Below All-Time High

  • CryptoCrypto
  • India
    AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in: BIEAP Announces IPASE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results, Get Direct Link Here and Know Steps To Check Scorecards AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in: BIEAP Announces IPASE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results, Get Direct Link Here and Know Steps To Check Scorecards
  • World
    'The America Party': Elon Musk Hints at Forming New Political Party Amid Fallout With US President Donald Trump 'The America Party': Elon Musk Hints at Forming New Political Party Amid Fallout With US President Donald Trump
  • Tech
    POCO F7 Launch Likely in June 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features POCO F7 Launch Likely in June 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features
  • Sports
    Finland vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of FIN vs NED Football Match in IST Finland vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of FIN vs NED Football Match in IST
  • Entertainment
    Rekha Says ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Is Like ‘Old Love Letter Being Opened by New Generation’, Actress ‘Lives and Breathes’ Film Even Now Rekha Says ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Release Is Like ‘Old Love Letter Being Opened by New Generation’, Actress ‘Lives and Breathes’ Film Even Now
  • Lifestyle
    Emily Ratajkowski Birthday: She's a Red Carpet Royalty Winning Your Hearts (View Pics) Emily Ratajkowski Birthday: She's a Red Carpet Royalty Winning Your Hearts (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Parle-G Packet for INR 2,342 in Gaza! Viral Video of Palestinian Girl Holding Iconic Indian Biscuit Highlights Grim War Reality Parle-G Packet for INR 2,342 in Gaza! Viral Video of Palestinian Girl Holding Iconic Indian Biscuit Highlights Grim War Reality
  • Festivals
    Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid
  • Lifestyle
    Emily Ratajkowski Birthday: She's a Red Carpet Royalty Winning Your Hearts (View Pics) Emily Ratajkowski Birthday: She's a Red Carpet Royalty Winning Your Hearts (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Parle-G Packet for INR 2,342 in Gaza! Viral Video of Palestinian Girl Holding Iconic Indian Biscuit Highlights Grim War Reality Parle-G Packet for INR 2,342 in Gaza! Viral Video of Palestinian Girl Holding Iconic Indian Biscuit Highlights Grim War Reality
  • Festivals
    Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid
  • Videos
    Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival
    • Close
    Search

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025: BTC Price Hits USD 1,04,959 After Recent Surge, Below All-Time High

    Bitcoin price is trading today at USD 1,04,959.41, showing a rise from yesterday’s BTC price. Despite the gain, it remains below its peak of USD 1,11,332.88. However, it is expected to recover and gain USD 1,20,000 by year-end.

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025: BTC Price Hits USD 1,04,959 After Recent Surge, Below All-Time High
    Bitcoin Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 10:34 AM IST

    Bitcoin price today, on June 7, 2025, is USD 1,04,959.41 at 8:49 AM IST. It marks a rise from yesterday's BTC price of USD 1,03,339 recorded at 12:51 PM IST. The value of Bitcoin often changes due to shifts in market demand and investor activity. Despite the increase from yesterday, Bitcoin is still below its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was seen on May 23, 2025. As per reports, the current dip in cryptocurrency is because of major sell-offs by large investors in the crypto space. Many analysts still expect Bitcoin to recover and possibly reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. Repo Rate Cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Announces Jumbo 50 Basis Points Reduction in Repo Rate From 6% to 5.5%, Changes Policy Stance to Neutral (Watch Video).

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025: BTC Price Hits USD 1,04,959 After Recent Surge, Below All-Time High

    Bitcoin price is trading today at USD 1,04,959.41, showing a rise from yesterday’s BTC price. Despite the gain, it remains below its peak of USD 1,11,332.88. However, it is expected to recover and gain USD 1,20,000 by year-end.

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025: BTC Price Hits USD 1,04,959 After Recent Surge, Below All-Time High
    Bitcoin Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 10:34 AM IST

    Bitcoin price today, on June 7, 2025, is USD 1,04,959.41 at 8:49 AM IST. It marks a rise from yesterday's BTC price of USD 1,03,339 recorded at 12:51 PM IST. The value of Bitcoin often changes due to shifts in market demand and investor activity. Despite the increase from yesterday, Bitcoin is still below its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was seen on May 23, 2025. As per reports, the current dip in cryptocurrency is because of major sell-offs by large investors in the crypto space. Many analysts still expect Bitcoin to recover and possibly reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. Repo Rate Cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Announces Jumbo 50 Basis Points Reduction in Repo Rate From 6% to 5.5%, Changes Policy Stance to Neutral (Watch Video).

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Bitcoin Bitcoin price Bitcoin Price Today BTC BTC Price Crypto Cryptocurrency
    You might also like
    Bitcoin Price Today, June 6, 2025: BTC Price Slightly up to USD 1,03,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,01,000
    Technology

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 6, 2025: BTC Price Slightly up to USD 1,03,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,01,000
    Bitcoin Price Today, June 5, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,04,000 After Brief Surge Amid Sell-Offs by Large Crypto Holders
    Technology

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 5, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,04,000 After Brief Surge Amid Sell-Offs by Large Crypto Holders
    Bitcoin Price Today, June 6, 2025: BTC Price Slightly up to USD 1,03,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,01,000
    Technology

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 6, 2025: BTC Price Slightly up to USD 1,03,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,01,000
    Bitcoin Price Today, June 5, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,04,000 After Brief Surge Amid Sell-Offs by Large Crypto Holders
    Technology

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 5, 2025: BTC Price Down to USD 1,04,000 After Brief Surge Amid Sell-Offs by Large Crypto Holders
    Bitcoin Price Today, June 4, 2025: BTC Price Slowly Rises to USD 1,05,600 After Recent Fall, Likely to Go Up This Week
    Technology

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 4, 2025: BTC Price Slowly Rises to USD 1,05,600 After Recent Fall, Likely to Go Up This Week
    Bitcoin Price Today, June 3, 2025: BTC Price Now at USD 1,05,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,03,000
    Technology

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 3, 2025: BTC Price Now at USD 1,05,000 After Falling Down to USD 1,03,000

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    mongolia women vs hong kong women
    500+K+ searches
    dickson fjord
    2000+K+ searches
    grand vitara
    200+K+ searches
    gta v
    200+K+ searches
    guatemala vs dominican republic
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous Birthdaysttery Result Today, June 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

  • Maharashtra Rains-Weather Forecast for June 7: Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms Likely Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Pune and Thane

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    mongolia women vs hong kong women
    500+K+ searches
    dickson fjord
    2000+K+ searches
    grand vitara
    200+K+ searches
    gta v
    200+K+ searches
    guatemala vs dominican republic
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel