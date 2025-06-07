Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025: BTC Price Hits USD 1,04,959 After Recent Surge, Below All-Time High

Bitcoin price today, on June 7, 2025, is USD 1,04,959.41 at 8:49 AM IST. It marks a rise from yesterday's BTC price of USD 1,03,339 recorded at 12:51 PM IST. The value of Bitcoin often changes due to shifts in market demand and investor activity. Despite the increase from yesterday, Bitcoin is still below its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was seen on May 23, 2025. As per reports, the current dip in cryptocurrency is because of major sell-offs by large investors in the crypto space. Many analysts still expect Bitcoin to recover and possibly reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of 2025. Repo Rate Cut: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Announces Jumbo 50 Basis Points Reduction in Repo Rate From 6% to 5.5%, Changes Policy Stance to Neutral (Watch Video).

Bitcoin Price Today, June 7, 2025

June 07, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $104,959.41 (BTC-EUR): €91,545.18 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)