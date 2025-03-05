Bitcoin price today, on March 5, 2025, has slowly regained momentum after hitting the USD 82,000 mark a few days ago. Today's BTC price has reached USD 87,523, showing signs of a potential rise soon. The crypto investors have been going for massive sell offs of their digital assets amid the fluctuations in the market. Bitcoin value is predicted to rise more this year beyond the USD 2,00,000 mark. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 5, 2025: Adani Wilmar, Ola Electric Mobility, RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

