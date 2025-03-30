Bitcoin's price today maintained its position around by reaching USD 83,195.08, around USD 83,800 (at 1:20 PM IST). The BTC price recently touched USD 88,000 but quickly fell and maintained its price around USD 84,000. According to the former CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, the cryptocurrency will reach the USD 500 trillion mark. However, the Bitcoin value has been stable and has not drastically fallen or risen. Bitcoin Market Cap To Eventually Reach USD 1 Quadrillion: Crypto India

Bitcoin Price Stood at USD 83,800, Market Cap Expected to Hit USD 500 Trillion Mark, Said Michael Saylor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)