Bitcoin price today, on November 11, 2025, is trading above USD 1,06,000 mark on November 11, 2025, showing slight fluctuations through the day. As of 9:49 AM IST, Bitcoin was priced at USD 1,06,239.40. The cryptocurrency has been moving within a narrow range since yesterday. Despite the brief ups and downs, the trend of BTC price remains stable with no major price swings. On November 10, Bitcoin was recorded at USD 1,06,319.50 at 3:52 PM IST and later dipped slightly to USD 1,05,228.11 at 9:44 PM IST. The crypto currency continues to maintain its position above the USD 1,06,000 mark. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 11, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bitcoin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)