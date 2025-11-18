Bitcoin price saw a slight upward movement as it touched the USD 92,200 mark recently; however, it quickly started falling towards its previous lower position. The BTC price is now at USD 91,262 as of 2:29 PM IST. Lately, the cryptocurrency has been trading at USD 90,000 after massive sell-offs by the investors. Bitcoin price touched USD 1,26,000 this year and was expected to see massive growth in the near future; however, the fluctuations indicate otherwise. India IT Spending Expected To Reach USD 176.3 Billion in 2026, Up 10.6% On-Year Due to Faster Adoption of Cloud and Digital Technologies: Report.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Slightly Up at USD 91,000

