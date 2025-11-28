Ashok Leyland Ltd share price (NSE: AshokLey) traded mildly in the red on November 28, with the share price at INR 159.01, down INR 0.74 (0.46%) at 9:55 am IST. The stock’s slight decline comes amid mixed sentiment in the broader auto sector, where investors are closely tracking demand trends, festive sales impact and production updates. While no major company-specific triggers emerged in early trade, cautious market conditions and sectoral consolidation contributed to the marginal dip in Ashok Leyland’s share performance. Indian Stock Market Creates History As Sensex Smashes 86,000 for 1st Time, Nifty Hits New Record.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today

