Bitcoin price has significantly fallen since its last high of USD 1,07,000. The BTC price dropped as low as USD 99,000 today at 1:40 AM IST; however, it quickly regained momentum and rose to a slightly higher mark. As of 10:54 AM IST, the cryptocurrency was trading at USD 1,02,079, marking a massive drop compared to yesterday. Fluctuations have become frequent in recent times, with sharp price drops. Stock Market Holiday Today, November 5? Will Share Market Remain Open or Closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Gurpurab.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Back to USD 1,02,000

