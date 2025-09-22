Bitcoin price has again fallen to USD 1,14,000 after briefly reaching USD 1,17,000 a few days ago. It started when the cryptocurrency touched USD 1,16,000 and then continued to decline to USD 1,15,000 as of tonight. Today, at 8:41 AM IST, the BTC price is down again to USD 1,14,422. Bitcoin price may rise in the future; however, it has recently shown only slight movements in the crypto market. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 22, 2025: TCS, Wipro, and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Touched USD 1,15,000 Mark Recently

